Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

240 East 10th Street

240 East 10th Street · (212) 381-3329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9C · Avail. now

$7,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
hot tub
lobby
media room
Built originally as a 3 bedroom, experience loft- like living in this spacious 2-bedroom, double living room (24' x 23'). apartment that offers lots of light and three exposures. Start or end your day with incredible views of the Chrysler building, One World Trade and Empire State right from your very own private wrap around terrace. The open chef''s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and flows seamlessly into the large living and dining area, perfect for entertaining. The corner master bedroom features a large walk in closet and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and shower allowing for a spa like experience. The second bedroom can easily fit a king sized bed and has a walk in closet answering to all your storage needs. The apartment also has a washer/dryer unit. The New Theatre Building is full-service condominium located in the heart of the East Village. It has a 24 hour doorman and features a modern lobby. It''s conveniently located in close proximity to all major public transportation and some of the top restaurants and bars the village has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 East 10th Street have any available units?
240 East 10th Street has a unit available for $7,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 East 10th Street have?
Some of 240 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 240 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 240 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
