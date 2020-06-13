240 East 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman hot tub lobby media room

Built originally as a 3 bedroom, experience loft- like living in this spacious 2-bedroom, double living room (24' x 23'). apartment that offers lots of light and three exposures. Start or end your day with incredible views of the Chrysler building, One World Trade and Empire State right from your very own private wrap around terrace. The open chef''s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and flows seamlessly into the large living and dining area, perfect for entertaining. The corner master bedroom features a large walk in closet and an en-suite bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and shower allowing for a spa like experience. The second bedroom can easily fit a king sized bed and has a walk in closet answering to all your storage needs. The apartment also has a washer/dryer unit. The New Theatre Building is full-service condominium located in the heart of the East Village. It has a 24 hour doorman and features a modern lobby. It''s conveniently located in close proximity to all major public transportation and some of the top restaurants and bars the village has to offer.