24 West 131st Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This 1,100 square foot 1-bedroom floor-thru unit is massive. Stretching from one end of the building to the other, there are three exposures and tons of sunlight. A completely renovated, eat-in kitchen is the highlight of the unit along with a living room large enough to host the largest get togethers. Washer/dryer in unit and huge walk-closets allows for tons of storage and convenience. The huge bathroom features renovated fixtures as well as a Jacuzzi soaking tub. Only 1-flight up, this unit is on a lovely tree lined block and close to all transportation and the new Whole Foods opening this summer. The space is currently occupied. Move in July 1st.