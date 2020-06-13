All apartments in New York
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

24 West 131st Street

24 West 131st Street · (917) 791-6896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 West 131st Street, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1,100 square foot 1-bedroom floor-thru unit is massive. Stretching from one end of the building to the other, there are three exposures and tons of sunlight. A completely renovated, eat-in kitchen is the highlight of the unit along with a living room large enough to host the largest get togethers. Washer/dryer in unit and huge walk-closets allows for tons of storage and convenience. The huge bathroom features renovated fixtures as well as a Jacuzzi soaking tub. Only 1-flight up, this unit is on a lovely tree lined block and close to all transportation and the new Whole Foods opening this summer. The space is currently occupied. Move in July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 West 131st Street have any available units?
24 West 131st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 West 131st Street have?
Some of 24 West 131st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 West 131st Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 West 131st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 West 131st Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 West 131st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 24 West 131st Street offer parking?
No, 24 West 131st Street does not offer parking.
Does 24 West 131st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 West 131st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 West 131st Street have a pool?
No, 24 West 131st Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 West 131st Street have accessible units?
No, 24 West 131st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 West 131st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 West 131st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
