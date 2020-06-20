All apartments in New York
Find more places like 238 Mulberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
238 Mulberry Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

238 Mulberry Street

238 Mulberry Street · (212) 941-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

238 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH4 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Penthouse Duplex Loft in the heart of Little Italy with private ROOF DECK fully planted with lounge chair seating and large dining table. A spectacular home boasting 14' ceilings on first floor offering kitchen, living and dining areas facing west through its oversized windows of Mulberry Street and a rear bathroom, 2nd bedroom and a den/office facing east. Upper level is connected through a custom circular wooden staircase to the jewel of the home, the master bedroom suite with its closet wall of custom walnut cabinets and carrera marble master bath with skylight, double vanity and rain shower. This top floor opens to a terrace with stairs leading to upper roof deck. This is a boutique walk-up loft building with only 3 residents. This residence occupies the 4th and 5th floors, Only 3 flights up; and so worth it! A sanctuary in the heart of Little Italy. Perfectly located on Mulberry Street between Prince and Spring Streets. Transportation: Close to 6, R, W, F, D, B, V, J, M, Z subways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Mulberry Street have any available units?
238 Mulberry Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 238 Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 Mulberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 238 Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 238 Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 238 Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 238 Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 238 Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 238 Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Mulberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 238 Mulberry Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity