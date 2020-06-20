238 Mulberry Street

Amenities

patio / balcony clubhouse

Penthouse Duplex Loft in the heart of Little Italy with private ROOF DECK fully planted with lounge chair seating and large dining table. A spectacular home boasting 14' ceilings on first floor offering kitchen, living and dining areas facing west through its oversized windows of Mulberry Street and a rear bathroom, 2nd bedroom and a den/office facing east. Upper level is connected through a custom circular wooden staircase to the jewel of the home, the master bedroom suite with its closet wall of custom walnut cabinets and carrera marble master bath with skylight, double vanity and rain shower. This top floor opens to a terrace with stairs leading to upper roof deck. This is a boutique walk-up loft building with only 3 residents. This residence occupies the 4th and 5th floors, Only 3 flights up; and so worth it! A sanctuary in the heart of Little Italy. Perfectly located on Mulberry Street between Prince and Spring Streets. Transportation: Close to 6, R, W, F, D, B, V, J, M, Z subways.