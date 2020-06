238 Mott St

Amenities

internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

THIS IS A GREAT 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FROM AUGUST 10, ITS IN A PRIVILEGED LOCATION NEAR THE CORNER OF MOTT AND PRINCE STREET RIGHT IN THE HEART OF NOLITA, AND JUST STEPS AWAY FROM VIBRANT SOHO EXCITING LOWER EAST SIDE, EAST VILLAGE, NOHO...AND MORE!.



APARTMENT HAS SEPARATE BEDROOM WITH A BRAND NEW QUEEN SIZE BED & BIG WINDOW, THERE IS A GOOD SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH FLAT SCREEN TV, NICE NEW SOFA WITH ALSO NEW HIGH DINING TABLE WITH STOOLS. IS VERY BRIGHT AS IT HAS TWO BIG WINDOWS FACING BEAUTIFUL MOTT STREET. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINETS WITH A BIG SIZE FRIDGE AND SMALL TABLE WITH 2 CHAIRS, BATHROOM IS NOT BIG BUT HAS ALL YOU NEED INCLUDING ANOTHER SMALL WINDOW



PLACE HAS HIGH SPEED INTERNET, TV.. LOTS OF LIGHT (IT HAS 5 WINDOWS FACING MOTT STREET) VERY QUITE AS MOTT HAS NOT MUCH TRAFFIC.. 4RD FLOOR WALK UP



PRICE FOR MONTHLY STAYS ITS $4800 BUT CHECK WITH ME CAUSE DEPENDING ON THE MONTH COULD BE A BIT LESS+$120 FLAT RATE FOR ALL UTILITIES



ABOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD...WELL WHAT CAN I SAY....ITS HARD TO DESCRIBE NOLITA ... YOU HAVE THE BEST OF THE BEST HERE...BEST RESTAURANTS, BEST SHOPS...BEST BARS...PLENTY OF THINGS TO DO YOULL NEED AN ENTIRE MONTH TO EXPLORE THIS NEIGHBORHOOD AND IF IS NOT ENOUGH...

SOHO IS JUST 2 BLOCKS AWAY WALKING EAST AND LOWER EAST SIDE ANOTHER 2 BLOCKS WALKING WEST...NEW MUSEUM 1 MINUTE AWAY...WHOLEFOODS SUPERMARKET RIGHT BESIDE THE MUSEUM...



SUBWAY: JUST ONE BLOCK AWAY ON PRINCE AND BROADWAY YELLOW LINE

ANOTHER BLOCK AWAY 6 TRAIN ON SPRING & LAFAYETTE. THESE ARE THE CLOSEST BUT THERE ARE OTHER SUBWAY LINES JUST WALKING DISTANCE



THANKS SO MUCH FOR LOOKING AND PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ME FOR FURTHER INFO