238 E 88TH ST.
238 E 88TH ST.

238 East 88th Street · (917) 608-6712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
238 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LEASES SIGNED- Apartment features an oversized living room and dining area.- Two bedrooms on opposite ends of the large apartment allow for maximum privacy.- The spacious windowed kitchen includes a full-size dishwasher tremendous counter/work space and storage. - The lovely marbled, windowed bathroom offers storage in the vanity, and a shower/tub combo. - Abundant closets - plus each feature overhead storage!- Floors are true hardwood throughout! - As a corner apartment, there is phenomenal light throughout the day!Transportation at your doorstep! 4/5/6 trains and Q train just steps away. Within blocks to some of the Upper East Side's most renowned bars and restaurants. Conveniences such as dry cleaners, cafs, salons, take out - right outside your door. Walk 5 minutes to Central Park, Whole Foods and Fairway within a block! Building is professionally managed and immaculately well kept. Guarantors accepted, and building is Pet Friendly!I would love to introduce you to this beautiful property! Call or email Nancy Elton any time.212.310.0324917.608.6712nelton@anchornyc.com anchornyc954461

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 238 E 88TH ST. have any available units?
238 E 88TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 238 E 88TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
238 E 88TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 E 88TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 E 88TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 238 E 88TH ST. offer parking?
No, 238 E 88TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 238 E 88TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 E 88TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 E 88TH ST. have a pool?
No, 238 E 88TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 238 E 88TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 238 E 88TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 238 E 88TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 E 88TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 E 88TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 E 88TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
