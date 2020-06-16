238 E 88TH ST.

Amenities

LEASES SIGNED- Apartment features an oversized living room and dining area.- Two bedrooms on opposite ends of the large apartment allow for maximum privacy.- The spacious windowed kitchen includes a full-size dishwasher tremendous counter/work space and storage. - The lovely marbled, windowed bathroom offers storage in the vanity, and a shower/tub combo. - Abundant closets - plus each feature overhead storage!- Floors are true hardwood throughout! - As a corner apartment, there is phenomenal light throughout the day!Transportation at your doorstep! 4/5/6 trains and Q train just steps away. Within blocks to some of the Upper East Side's most renowned bars and restaurants. Conveniences such as dry cleaners, cafs, salons, take out - right outside your door. Walk 5 minutes to Central Park, Whole Foods and Fairway within a block! Building is professionally managed and immaculately well kept. Guarantors accepted, and building is Pet Friendly!I would love to introduce you to this beautiful property! Call or email Nancy Elton any time.212.310.0324917.608.6712nelton@anchornyc.com anchornyc954461