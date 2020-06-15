237 West 100th Street

Amenities

This sweet 1-bedroom apartment with private outdoor space is available for rent on West 100th Street on the Upper West Side. Located Broadway and West End Avenue, this pre-war townhouse is convenient to the 1 train at 103rd and 1 stop from the 2 and 3 express trains. Nearby youll find West Side Market, Duane Reade, dry cleaners, shops and plenty of restaurants and dessert places such as the venerable Metro Diner, Naruto Ramen, Smoke Supper and Jazz Club, Bar Thalia, and Ben and Jerrys. Quiet rear facing apartmentSpacious living room ample space for dining area tooOpen kitchen with center islandTrue queen bedroom1 flight upAvailable immediately. Guarantors and shares welcome.