New York, NY
237 West 100th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

237 West 100th Street

237 West 100th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

237 West 100th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,665

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This sweet 1-bedroom apartment with private outdoor space is available for rent on West 100th Street on the Upper West Side. Located Broadway and West End Avenue, this pre-war townhouse is convenient to the 1 train at 103rd and 1 stop from the 2 and 3 express trains. Nearby youll find West Side Market, Duane Reade, dry cleaners, shops and plenty of restaurants and dessert places such as the venerable Metro Diner, Naruto Ramen, Smoke Supper and Jazz Club, Bar Thalia, and Ben and Jerrys. Quiet rear facing apartmentSpacious living room ample space for dining area tooOpen kitchen with center islandTrue queen bedroom1 flight upAvailable immediately. Guarantors and shares welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 West 100th Street have any available units?
237 West 100th Street has a unit available for $2,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 237 West 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 West 100th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 West 100th Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 West 100th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 237 West 100th Street offer parking?
No, 237 West 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 West 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 West 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 West 100th Street have a pool?
No, 237 West 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 West 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 West 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 West 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 West 100th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 West 100th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 West 100th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
