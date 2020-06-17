237 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Large beautiful open loft located in prime Soho location at Spring and Lafayette Streets. Entering into this loft you step into a private foyer area with large walk in closet. As you enter the second doorway into the unit you are greeted by a large open space with lots of large windows letting in warm light and high ceilings. The fully renovated kitchen includes a Bosch dishwasher, modern white cabinets, kitchen island with microwave, new stove with hood is fully open to this bright space. Down a hallway are the two bedrooms and baths. Both bathrooms are large with a separate very workable laundry room off the guest bathroom with full size washer and dryer plus a folding counter . The master bedroom at the end of the hall has a separate en suite bath featuring a large walk in shower plus a full size tub, vanity and private privy. Two large closets with sliding doors and custom built ins lead the way to the master bath. Large closets in the 2nd bedroom and pantry/linen closet near the kitchen living room area gives ample room for personal items. Although this unit is on a lower floor it provides a quieter living space then you would normally find in the area. No pets allowed.