237 Lafayette Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

237 Lafayette Street

237 Lafayette Street · (212) 754-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large beautiful open loft located in prime Soho location at Spring and Lafayette Streets. Entering into this loft you step into a private foyer area with large walk in closet. As you enter the second doorway into the unit you are greeted by a large open space with lots of large windows letting in warm light and high ceilings. The fully renovated kitchen includes a Bosch dishwasher, modern white cabinets, kitchen island with microwave, new stove with hood is fully open to this bright space. Down a hallway are the two bedrooms and baths. Both bathrooms are large with a separate very workable laundry room off the guest bathroom with full size washer and dryer plus a folding counter . The master bedroom at the end of the hall has a separate en suite bath featuring a large walk in shower plus a full size tub, vanity and private privy. Two large closets with sliding doors and custom built ins lead the way to the master bath. Large closets in the 2nd bedroom and pantry/linen closet near the kitchen living room area gives ample room for personal items. Although this unit is on a lower floor it provides a quieter living space then you would normally find in the area. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Lafayette Street have any available units?
237 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 237 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 237 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 237 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 237 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 237 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.
