237 East 60th Street

** Lenox Hill Charmer * Conv. 1 Bed/1BA with Spacious Layout, 11' Ceilings, Updated Kitchen, Sprawling Hardwood Floors, and Oversized Windows **



Welcome home to Lenox Hill! This updated conv. 1 bedroom is located in a well-maintained townhouse on a tree-lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side, boasting soaring 11' ceilings, sprawling hardwood floors, great closet space throughout, an updated kitchen, and oversized windows.



The living area is spacious, featuring towering ceilings, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, two closets, and a wall of oversized windows that flood the space with sunlight. The kitchen has been updated to include marble counters, ample cabinetry, and tiled backsplash, and the bathroom is fitted with under the sink storage and marble tiling. In addition, the bedroom includes a generous closet and plenty of room for up to a queen-size bed and more.



Located within close proximity to the N/Q/R/4/5 and 6trains at Lexington Avenue-59th Street, and the F and Q trains at 63rd Street; where will you venture to next?