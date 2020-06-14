All apartments in New York
Find more places like 237 East 60th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
237 East 60th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

237 East 60th Street

237 E 60th St · (646) 438-1929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

237 E 60th St, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Video appointments available - just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!
** Lenox Hill Charmer * Conv. 1 Bed/1BA with Spacious Layout, 11' Ceilings, Updated Kitchen, Sprawling Hardwood Floors, and Oversized Windows **

Welcome home to Lenox Hill! This updated conv. 1 bedroom is located in a well-maintained townhouse on a tree-lined street in the heart of the Upper East Side, boasting soaring 11' ceilings, sprawling hardwood floors, great closet space throughout, an updated kitchen, and oversized windows.

The living area is spacious, featuring towering ceilings, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, two closets, and a wall of oversized windows that flood the space with sunlight. The kitchen has been updated to include marble counters, ample cabinetry, and tiled backsplash, and the bathroom is fitted with under the sink storage and marble tiling. In addition, the bedroom includes a generous closet and plenty of room for up to a queen-size bed and more.

Located within close proximity to the N/Q/R/4/5 and 6trains at Lexington Avenue-59th Street, and the F and Q trains at 63rd Street; where will you venture to next?,** E 60s Lennox Hill ** Spacious Updated Alcove Studio with Exposed Brick, Separate Kitchen with Marble Counters and Cherry Wood Cabinetry, Decorative Fireplace, High Ceilings, and Wall of Windows in a perfect location ** This amazing alcove studio home features a spacious L-shaped living area with towering ceilings, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace, two deep closets, and a wall of oversized windows that flood the space with sunlight. The kitchen has been updated to include marble counters, cherry wood cabinetry, and tiles backsplash, while the bathroom is fitted with under the sink storage and marble tiling. Conveniently located in Lennox Hill and just steps from restaurants, nightlife, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 East 60th Street have any available units?
237 East 60th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 237 East 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 East 60th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 East 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 237 East 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 237 East 60th Street offer parking?
No, 237 East 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 237 East 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 East 60th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 East 60th Street have a pool?
No, 237 East 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 East 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 237 East 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 East 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 East 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 East 60th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 East 60th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 237 East 60th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity