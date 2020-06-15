236 East 47th Street

Amenities

The Club at Turtle Bay is a beautifully maintained full service building. Enjoy a sunny day on the building's roof deck or panoramic views in the glass lounge. The building located six blocks from Grand Central Station and 3 blocks from the 50th street cross town bus. The YMCA offers discount for residents of the building. Lots of great restaurants and supermarkets close by. Sorry, NO PETS.,Great Deal! This fantastic one bedroom apartment benefits from the 9th floor set back with loft-like ceilings of 9.5 and a terrific terrace that's more than deep enough to accommodate a table, chairs and plethora of fauna. Apartment features hardwood floors, centrally located bathroom, open L shaped kitchen with bar and extra storage space all combine to make this the perfect place to call home.



