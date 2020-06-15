All apartments in New York
236 East 47th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

236 East 47th Street

236 East 47th Street · (646) 675-3731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 East 47th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-E · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
doorman
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
pool
Great Deal! This fantastic one bedroom apartment benefits from the 9th floor set back with loft-like ceilings of 9.5 and a terrific terrace that's more than deep enough to accommodate a table, chairs and plethora of fauna. Apartment features hardwood floors, centrally located bathroom, open L shaped kitchen with bar and extra storage space all combine to make this the perfect place to call home.

The Club at Turtle Bay is a beautifully maintained full service building. Enjoy a sunny day on the building's roof deck or panoramic views in the glass lounge. The building located six blocks from Grand Central Station and 3 blocks from the 50th street cross town bus. The YMCA offers a 20% discount for residents of the building. Lots of great restaurants and supermarkets close by. Sorry, NO PETS for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

