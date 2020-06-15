235 W 48th

Amenities

Built in 1990, The Ritz Plaza is a beautifully appointed 44-story high tower with superb views of the city. With its beautiful lobby punctuated with original art, it is perhaps one of the most striking entrances of any rental building in Manhattan. The Ritz Plaza apartments are beautifully renovated with granite top kitchen counters and GE stainless steel appliances. Many apartments have balconies with city views.



Building Amenities:



24 Hour Concierge & Doorman

Elegantly Appointed Marble Lobby

Health Club On Premises with Pool ($200/Month Additional Charge)

Resident Lounge

Laundry Room on Premises

Roof Garden



Unit Finishes:



High Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Elegant Euro-Style Cabinets

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

White-on-White Ceramic Tile Bathrooms

Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning

Plenty of Closet Space

Oversized Insulated Windows



Neighborhood Amenities:



Fun & Entertaining, Theatre District & Hells Kitchen Neighborhood

Walking Distance to Penn Station & Grand Central Stations

Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities



Recreation Areas Include:



Central Park, Times Square, World Wide Plaza Courtyard

Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Lincoln Tunnel

Outstanding Schools Abound in the Area



Our Services Include:



All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service, including HBO

Local Phone Service

500 Domestic Long Distance Minutes

FREE High Speed Internet Service

FREE Wi-Fi

Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher

Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo

Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom



Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include:



300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set

Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter

Four (4) Super Soft Pillows



Guest Access



Other Things to Note



-Rent Price is for a month

-30 Nights Minimum Stay

-$200 Cleaning Fee

-$500 Security Deposit

- Access to the gym is $100/Month

- Pet fee is $500 (one time fee)

- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in

-No smoking

-No parties or events

-Check-in is after 4PM and check out is at 12pm (noon)

-30 Nights Minimum Stay



If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.