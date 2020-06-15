235 W 48th

Amenities
Built in 1990, The Ritz Plaza is a beautifully appointed 44-story high tower with superb views of the city. With its beautiful lobby punctuated with original art, it is perhaps one of the most striking entrances of any rental building in Manhattan. The Ritz Plaza apartments are beautifully renovated with granite top kitchen counters and GE stainless steel appliances. Many apartments have balconies with city views.
Building Amenities:
24 Hour Concierge & Doorman
Elegantly Appointed Marble Lobby
Health Club On Premises with Pool ($200/Month Additional Charge)
Resident Lounge
Laundry Room on Premises
Roof Garden
Unit Finishes:
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Elegant Euro-Style Cabinets
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
White-on-White Ceramic Tile Bathrooms
Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning
Plenty of Closet Space
Oversized Insulated Windows
Neighborhood Amenities:
Fun & Entertaining, Theatre District & Hells Kitchen Neighborhood
Walking Distance to Penn Station & Grand Central Stations
Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities
Recreation Areas Include:
Central Park, Times Square, World Wide Plaza Courtyard
Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Lincoln Tunnel
Outstanding Schools Abound in the Area
Our Services Include:
All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service, including HBO
Local Phone Service
500 Domestic Long Distance Minutes
FREE High Speed Internet Service
FREE Wi-Fi
Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher
Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo
Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom
Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include:
300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set
Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter
Four (4) Super Soft Pillows
Guest Access
Other Things to Note
-Rent Price is for a month
-30 Nights Minimum Stay
-$200 Cleaning Fee
-$500 Security Deposit
- Access to the gym is $100/Month
- Pet fee is $500 (one time fee)
- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in
-No smoking
-No parties or events
-Check-in is after 4PM and check out is at 12pm (noon)
If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.