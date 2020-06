Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Are you looking for one of the best location in the Village / SoHo? Will a gut-renovated alcove studio work for you? How about a 3 flight walk up? How about the location, on Sullivan Street between West 3rd and Houston? Will that work? How much does this gut-renovated gem cost? Only $2,200 plus the broker commissions. Applications are only $20 / applicant. Come view it with your paperwork - this will be gone pretty soon.