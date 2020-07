Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning elevator

FLEX WALL IS UP. Already converted two bedroom apartment located on 51st Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. It will be painted, cleaned/sanitized and delivered vacant to the new tenants. A lease start date before June 1 is also possible if requested. Video tour is available upon request.



Apartment features include:



**Two queen sized bedrooms with room for desks and located on opposite ends of the apartment

**Exposed brick

**Breakfast bar

**Great closet space and kitchen storage

**Renovated bathroom

**Living room is large enough for a couch and tv setup

**AC units in both bedrooms



Building features include:



**Elevator

**Laundry room

**Renovated entrance hallway

**Located on a tree lined block which includes Greenacre Park. The Park features a waterfall and open air seating with ample room to socially distance.

**Within very close proximity to the 6 train at 51st and Lexington and the E and M lines at 53rd/3rd.