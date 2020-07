Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

NEW EXCLUSIVE! AMAZING DEAL! GORGEOUS one bedroom apartment is located in low 80s between Third and Second Avenue! LAUNDRY FACILITIES! Apt is close to 4,5,6 and Q SUBWAY lines! Unit features, large bedroom which can fit a QUEEN SIZED bed, large living room with HIGH CEILINGS, CHARMING EXPOSED BRICK WALLS, full sized appliances! WON'T LAST! Please e-mail or call or text to schedule a viewing