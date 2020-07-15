All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

233 West 99th Street

233 West 99th Street · (212) 875-2884
Location

233 West 99th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 16C · Avail. now

$3,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
High floor mint condition prewars come to market so rarely. This 16th floor one bedroom and one bath at 233 West 99th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side boasts bright southern exposures from living room, kitchen and owners suite affording amazing open views and incredible light. This home offers a great sense of serenity. The layout is gracious with an elegant entry gallery, through which one enters into a bright and spacious south facing living room featuring stunning herringbone floors, high ceilings and a lovely dining room. The windowed kitchen is bright and efficient, featuring beautiful light, open views, black granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and good storage. The hall bath is white and bright, re-tiled and appointed with a pedestal sink and large soaking tub/shower combination. The owners suite is simply gorgeous. Beautiful floors and architecture, good closet space and open south exposure perfect this perch to relax and restore. This floor plan flows graciously and the home offers a serene energy and glow that creates a wonderful respite from a bustling New York City life.233 West 99th Street is a beautifully maintained coop with STUNNING Art Deco lobby conveniently located near the express subway station, Central Park, Riverside Park, Westside Market and Whole Foods. Every neighborhood convenience is at the turn of a corner. There is a live-in superintendent, full-time porter, and part-time doorman to assist with packages. Pied-a-terres, guarantors, and co-purchasing allowed. Subletting allowed after two years. Pets allowed. Common laundry room and bike room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 West 99th Street have any available units?
233 West 99th Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 West 99th Street have?
Some of 233 West 99th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 West 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 West 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 West 99th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 West 99th Street is pet friendly.
Does 233 West 99th Street offer parking?
No, 233 West 99th Street does not offer parking.
Does 233 West 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 West 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 West 99th Street have a pool?
No, 233 West 99th Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 West 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 233 West 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 West 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 West 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
