High floor mint condition prewars come to market so rarely. This 16th floor one bedroom and one bath at 233 West 99th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side boasts bright southern exposures from living room, kitchen and owners suite affording amazing open views and incredible light. This home offers a great sense of serenity. The layout is gracious with an elegant entry gallery, through which one enters into a bright and spacious south facing living room featuring stunning herringbone floors, high ceilings and a lovely dining room. The windowed kitchen is bright and efficient, featuring beautiful light, open views, black granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and good storage. The hall bath is white and bright, re-tiled and appointed with a pedestal sink and large soaking tub/shower combination. The owners suite is simply gorgeous. Beautiful floors and architecture, good closet space and open south exposure perfect this perch to relax and restore. This floor plan flows graciously and the home offers a serene energy and glow that creates a wonderful respite from a bustling New York City life.233 West 99th Street is a beautifully maintained coop with STUNNING Art Deco lobby conveniently located near the express subway station, Central Park, Riverside Park, Westside Market and Whole Foods. Every neighborhood convenience is at the turn of a corner. There is a live-in superintendent, full-time porter, and part-time doorman to assist with packages. Pied-a-terres, guarantors, and co-purchasing allowed. Subletting allowed after two years. Pets allowed. Common laundry room and bike room.