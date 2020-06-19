Amenities

Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bathroom available in an elevator building on west 21st Street. With a windowed kitchen, separate living room, and large bedroom, this unit is perfectly proportioned. The kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher, full size fridge, Miele oven, and even a pantry. The breakfast bar is perfect for a quick bite, while the living room has more than enough space for a couch and separate dining area. The king size bedroom is facing north, while the rest of the apartment has south-facing windows. The bathroom was gut renovated just last year, with a brand new shower, and updated appliances and fixtures throughout.



233 West 21st Street is a wonderful coop tucked into the heart of Chelsea, with the 1, C, E, F and M trains just moments away. In addition to transportation, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, countless restaurants, and everything else Chelsea has to offer is right outside your doorstep.



The building is an immaculate pre-war cooperative. It features an elevator, central laundry room, a bike room and additional storage in the basement. This is truly Chelsea at its best.



