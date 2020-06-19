All apartments in New York
Find more places like
233 West 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
233 West 21st Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:29 AM

233 West 21st Street

233 West 21st Street · (704) 351-3110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

233 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-E · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bathroom available in an elevator building on west 21st Street. With a windowed kitchen, separate living room, and large bedroom, this unit is perfectly proportioned. The kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher, full size fridge, Miele oven, and even a pantry. The breakfast bar is perfect for a quick bite, while the living room has more than enough space for a couch and separate dining area. The king size bedroom is facing north, while the rest of the apartment has south-facing windows. The bathroom was gut renovated just last year, with a brand new shower, and updated appliances and fixtures throughout.

233 West 21st Street is a wonderful coop tucked into the heart of Chelsea, with the 1, C, E, F and M trains just moments away. In addition to transportation, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, countless restaurants, and everything else Chelsea has to offer is right outside your doorstep.

The building is an immaculate pre-war cooperative. It features an elevator, central laundry room, a bike room and additional storage in the basement. This is truly Chelsea at its best.

Video upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 233 West 21st Street have any available units?
233 West 21st Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 West 21st Street have?
Some of 233 West 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 233 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 233 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 233 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 233 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 233 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's KitchenChelseaMidtown EastWashington HeightsHarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College