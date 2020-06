Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Generous one bedroom with dining area and a stylish windowed kitchen! Spacious one bed with two walk in closets and a big coat closets and a living room closet!



Sprawling apartment with STUNNING renovations! Dishwasher and state of the area kitchen with two windows!



Clean windowed bathroom with white tiles!



Laundry and elevator building, with a live-in super and package area.



Close proximity to the 6 train! Very well managed and maintained!



Easy application process and approval!



VIRTUAL TOUR BELOW



https://youtu.be/gLJ8gC3GQY8