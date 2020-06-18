2329 First Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Newly renovated 4 bedroom with 2 marble baths with a private terrace. This apartment features a lovely gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, wine cooler and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Available for March 17 occupancy. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M101 & M103 busses, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease, or 2 months free on a 24 month leasePictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6796