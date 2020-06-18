All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:29 AM

2329 First Avenue

2329 1st Avenue · (212) 228-9300
Location

2329 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Newly renovated 4 bedroom with 2 marble baths with a private terrace. This apartment features a lovely gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, wine cooler and a washer & dryer. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, exposed brick, and crown molding.Available for March 17 occupancy. Great Upper East Side location. Located near great restaurants, cafes and brunch spots. Steps from the M101 & M103 busses, and a short walk to the 6 train.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease, or 2 months free on a 24 month leasePictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout. CROMAN6796

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 First Avenue have any available units?
2329 First Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 First Avenue have?
Some of 2329 First Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2329 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2329 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2329 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 2329 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2329 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 First Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 2329 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2329 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2329 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 First Avenue has units with dishwashers.
