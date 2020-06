Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated STUDIO with private yard on a tree lined block between 2nd & 3rd Avenues. Finished floors, high ceilings and high hats throughout. Stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. Marble bathroom (SHOWER ONLY). Great closet space. Laundry access next door. Down the block from the 2nd Avenue Q train and 4 blocks from the #4, 5 & 6 trains at E. 86th Street & Lexington Avenue