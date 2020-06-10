231 East 10th Street

Amenities

NO FEE & PRICE REDUCED! Super spacious 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit on one of the most charming tree lined blocks in the East Village, just minutes from NYU!This sun drenched second floor unit features a loft like open living / dining area with a wall of south facing windows. Other features include a large galley kitchen, two queen sized bedrooms, in-unit washer dryer, high ceilings, hardwood floors and a wealth of closet space!Additionally this unit CAN BE DELIVERED FURNISHED, making move in a breeze!Close to Union Square, St Marks Place & all the fantastic nightlife, shopping and restaurants, this East Village is just minutes away from the L, 6, N & F Subway lines the M14A Bus line and a variety of supermarkets & shops!