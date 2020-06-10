All apartments in New York
Find more places like 231 East 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
231 East 10th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

231 East 10th Street

231 East 10th Street · (212) 828-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

231 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
NO FEE & PRICE REDUCED! Super spacious 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit on one of the most charming tree lined blocks in the East Village, just minutes from NYU!This sun drenched second floor unit features a loft like open living / dining area with a wall of south facing windows. Other features include a large galley kitchen, two queen sized bedrooms, in-unit washer dryer, high ceilings, hardwood floors and a wealth of closet space!Additionally this unit CAN BE DELIVERED FURNISHED, making move in a breeze!Close to Union Square, St Marks Place & all the fantastic nightlife, shopping and restaurants, this East Village is just minutes away from the L, 6, N & F Subway lines the M14A Bus line and a variety of supermarkets & shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 East 10th Street have any available units?
231 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 231 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 231 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 231 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 231 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 231 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 231 East 10th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity