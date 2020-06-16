230 Thompson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

The BEST TRUE 2 BEDROOM apartment in the Village area! Have your paperwork ready..this apartment will go quickly! Pictures are the actual apartment!!. See attached for floorplan



The apartment has been renovated and both bedrooms are queen-sized plus with windows and closets.



This charming building features classic New York City style with a distinctive redbrick facade.



Location! Location! Location! This apartment is in the PRIME Village area! Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy. Also, located closed to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music, venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and shopping in NYC.



