New York, NY
230 Thompson St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

230 Thompson St

230 Thompson Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
The BEST TRUE 2 BEDROOM apartment in the Village area! Have your paperwork ready..this apartment will go quickly! Pictures are the actual apartment!!. See attached for floorplan

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

The apartment has been renovated and both bedrooms are queen-sized plus with windows and closets.

This charming building features classic New York City style with a distinctive redbrick facade.

Location! Location! Location! This apartment is in the PRIME Village area! Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy. Also, located closed to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music, venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and shopping in NYC.

Our team and has over 115 exclusives buildings in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Thompson St have any available units?
230 Thompson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 230 Thompson St currently offering any rent specials?
230 Thompson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Thompson St pet-friendly?
No, 230 Thompson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 Thompson St offer parking?
No, 230 Thompson St does not offer parking.
Does 230 Thompson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Thompson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Thompson St have a pool?
No, 230 Thompson St does not have a pool.
Does 230 Thompson St have accessible units?
No, 230 Thompson St does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Thompson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Thompson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Thompson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Thompson St does not have units with air conditioning.
