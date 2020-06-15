All apartments in New York
230 Mulberry Street
230 Mulberry Street

230 Mulberry Street · (718) 288-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1 Bedroom apartment is situated in the heart of NoLita; it has renovated kitchen with new appliances, decorative fireplace and North West exposures.

Conveniently located at the crossroads of Soho, Little Italy, Nolita and Chinatown, 230 Mulberry Street is well-maintained rental building, close to all Shopping, Restaurants, and Public Transportation: Broadway-Lafayette (B, D, F, M), Spring Street (6) and Prince Street (R, W) subways are steps away. Wash and Fold laundry service only 2 stores away.

The application process is quick and easy.

NO pets are allowed.,*** CYOF ***

This One Bedroom in the heart of NoLita is ideal for shares and can be converted into a two bedroom apartment.
The unit is brightly lit with North & West exposures; Features New Floors, New Stove & Fridge with iconic Soho styled fireplace.
The application process is quick and easy. Students and Guarantors are OK!

Conveniently located at the crossroads of Soho, Little Italy, Nolita and Chinatown, 230 Mulberry Street is well-maintained rental building, close to all Shopping, Restaurants, and Public Transportation:
Broadway-Lafayette (B, D, F, M), Spring Street (6) and Prince Street (R, W) subways are steps away. Wash and Fold laundry service only 2 stores away.

Note: NO pets are allowed.
Call today to schedule a private viewing!

You will love the NoLita lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Mulberry Street have any available units?
230 Mulberry Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Mulberry Street have?
Some of 230 Mulberry Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 Mulberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 230 Mulberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 230 Mulberry Street offer parking?
No, 230 Mulberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 230 Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Mulberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 230 Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 230 Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Mulberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
