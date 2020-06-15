Amenities

This 1 Bedroom apartment is situated in the heart of NoLita; it has renovated kitchen with new appliances, decorative fireplace and North West exposures.



Conveniently located at the crossroads of Soho, Little Italy, Nolita and Chinatown, 230 Mulberry Street is well-maintained rental building, close to all Shopping, Restaurants, and Public Transportation: Broadway-Lafayette (B, D, F, M), Spring Street (6) and Prince Street (R, W) subways are steps away. Wash and Fold laundry service only 2 stores away.



NO pets are allowed.,*** CYOF ***



This One Bedroom in the heart of NoLita is ideal for shares and can be converted into a two bedroom apartment.

The unit is brightly lit with North & West exposures; Features New Floors, New Stove & Fridge with iconic Soho styled fireplace.

You will love the NoLita lifestyle!