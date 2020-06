Amenities

recently renovated rent controlled furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities rent controlled

***JUST HIT THE MARKET*** Don't miss out on this special apartment, RENT STABILIZED home asking $2,950 unfurnished and is ready for you to move into. BRAND NEW GUT RENOVATED Kitchen and BATHROOM. Blocks from Whole Foods, 4,5,6, and Q trains. The railroad style apartment features two bedroom, is a ground floor apartment, but four steps up. SORRY NO Pets and NO Smoking.Can also be rented FURNISHED for $3,300. Please let me know.If you want a one or two year lease, please inquire.