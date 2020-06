Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This FULLY RENOVATED, 2 bed 2 bath, unique duplex with your own entrance will not last. First floor features an over sized living space, spacious kitchen with top of the line appliances and washer/dryer. Ten steps lead to 2 huge bedrooms, 2nd bath and area for computer table. There is exposed brick throughout and a HUGE amount of closet space. It's a must see!