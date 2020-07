Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The apartment is pin drop quiet facing the rear of the building away from the street. This unit is on the fifth floor. 229 East 11th Street is a well maintained walk-up building located on 11th Street between second and Third avenue, just minutes from Whole Food, Trader Joe's, H Mart as well as multiple subway lines: 6, N, R at astor place / 8th Street and 4, 5, W, Q and L trains at Union Square.