Home
/
New York, NY
/
226 West 79th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

226 West 79th Street

226 East 79th Street · (646) 430-5534
Location

226 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just Listed at 226 West 79 Street, New York, NY.On the corner of West 79th Street and Broadway sits this charming Upper West Side brownstone one bedroom apartment. Bedroom fits a queen sized bed with additional room. Irving Farm Coffee Roasters and UWS favorite Burke & Wills is at your doorstep. Next to the 1 train, you also have easy access to the 2/3/B/C Trains.Close to Trader Joe's, Barney's, Blommingdales's Outlet, Shake Shack, Central Park, the Museum of Natural History, Columbia University, Alvin Ailey, Fordham University Lincoln Center and all of the amazing amenities and gems of Manhattan's Upper West Side.Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of this apartment at 226 West 79th Street New York, NY and/or discuss his assistance with your apartment search.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 West 79th Street have any available units?
226 West 79th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 226 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 226 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 226 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 226 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 226 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 West 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 West 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
