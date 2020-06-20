Amenities

Just Listed at 226 West 79 Street, New York, NY.On the corner of West 79th Street and Broadway sits this charming Upper West Side brownstone one bedroom apartment. Bedroom fits a queen sized bed with additional room. Irving Farm Coffee Roasters and UWS favorite Burke & Wills is at your doorstep. Next to the 1 train, you also have easy access to the 2/3/B/C Trains.Close to Trader Joe's, Barney's, Blommingdales's Outlet, Shake Shack, Central Park, the Museum of Natural History, Columbia University, Alvin Ailey, Fordham University Lincoln Center and all of the amazing amenities and gems of Manhattan's Upper West Side.Contact the listing agent to schedule a viewing of this apartment at 226 West 79th Street New York, NY and/or discuss his assistance with your apartment search.