226 East 25th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

226 East 25th Street

226 East 25th Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Duplex Living! This gorgeously renovated one bedroom, flex two bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available for rent! A large living room with high ceilings and beautiful grey-stained hardwood floors welcomes you, and offers you a glimpse into your own private garden on the first floor. A windowed chef's kitchen offers caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The renovated bathrooms feature a stand-up shower in one, and a bathtub in the other. A spiral staircase leads down to the master bedroom, complete with a beautiful terrace, offering peace to help you wind down each evening from the everyday hustle and bustle of NYC Norris10573

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 East 25th Street have any available units?
226 East 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 East 25th Street have?
Some of 226 East 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 East 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 East 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 East 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 East 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 226 East 25th Street offer parking?
No, 226 East 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 East 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 East 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 East 25th Street have a pool?
No, 226 East 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 East 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 226 East 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 East 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 East 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
