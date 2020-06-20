226 East 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Duplex Living! This gorgeously renovated one bedroom, flex two bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available for rent! A large living room with high ceilings and beautiful grey-stained hardwood floors welcomes you, and offers you a glimpse into your own private garden on the first floor. A windowed chef's kitchen offers caesarstone countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The renovated bathrooms feature a stand-up shower in one, and a bathtub in the other. A spiral staircase leads down to the master bedroom, complete with a beautiful terrace, offering peace to help you wind down each evening from the everyday hustle and bustle of NYC Norris10573