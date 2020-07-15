All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

225 West 25th Street

225 West 25th Street · (212) 444-7859
Location

225 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4J · Avail. now

$3,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Sprawling One Bed with New Renovation! Landlord Incentives! 225 West 25th Street #4J is a rare find: a huge, newly renovated, pre-war one bedroom sponsor apartment in an elevator coop with beautiful renovations and NO BOARD APPROVAL OR APPLICATION FEES. This classic, absolutely sprawling Art Deco home combines the best of the era high ceilings, original wood floors, rounded soffits, a window in every room (7 total windows), a sunken living room, and a separate kitchen with all brand new stainless appliances. The windowed entry gallery has an ample foyer closet and plenty of room for dining. If youd prefer a larger table, step down into the vast living area which absolutely gobbles up your furniture, offering unending possibilities to arrange living, dining and work-from-home space. The sparkling, roomy, contemporary bathroom is also windowed. Just outside the bath are two more closets and the entrance to the south-facing, super-sized bedroom, which easily fits a king bed, side tables, dressers, a vanity and even a comfortable chair. The bedroom closet makes four total closets, and if that's not enough, a large basement storage cage is included in the rent.The well-run, 6-floor, 65 unit cooperative at 225 West 25th Street has a fabulous live-in superintendent who takes packages, a common roof deck, a courtyard, a central laundry room, a bike room, video security, a lobby and an elevator. It is perfectly situated across the street from Whole Foods, a block from both the 1 and C,E trains, a stones throw from the 23rd Street Crosstown bus, the HighLine and all the conveniences of both Chelsea and Hudson Yards. Minimum two year lease required, no shares, no smoking and no pets. $20 credit check fee. Request to see the Virtual Tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 West 25th Street have any available units?
225 West 25th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 West 25th Street have?
Some of 225 West 25th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 225 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 225 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
