Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Sprawling One Bed with New Renovation! Landlord Incentives! 225 West 25th Street #4J is a rare find: a huge, newly renovated, pre-war one bedroom sponsor apartment in an elevator coop with beautiful renovations and NO BOARD APPROVAL OR APPLICATION FEES. This classic, absolutely sprawling Art Deco home combines the best of the era high ceilings, original wood floors, rounded soffits, a window in every room (7 total windows), a sunken living room, and a separate kitchen with all brand new stainless appliances. The windowed entry gallery has an ample foyer closet and plenty of room for dining. If youd prefer a larger table, step down into the vast living area which absolutely gobbles up your furniture, offering unending possibilities to arrange living, dining and work-from-home space. The sparkling, roomy, contemporary bathroom is also windowed. Just outside the bath are two more closets and the entrance to the south-facing, super-sized bedroom, which easily fits a king bed, side tables, dressers, a vanity and even a comfortable chair. The bedroom closet makes four total closets, and if that's not enough, a large basement storage cage is included in the rent.The well-run, 6-floor, 65 unit cooperative at 225 West 25th Street has a fabulous live-in superintendent who takes packages, a common roof deck, a courtyard, a central laundry room, a bike room, video security, a lobby and an elevator. It is perfectly situated across the street from Whole Foods, a block from both the 1 and C,E trains, a stones throw from the 23rd Street Crosstown bus, the HighLine and all the conveniences of both Chelsea and Hudson Yards. Minimum two year lease required, no shares, no smoking and no pets. $20 credit check fee. Request to see the Virtual Tour.