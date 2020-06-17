All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

225 W 60th St., #17B

225 West 60th Street ·
Location

225 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17B · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly located on the Upper West Side, this apartment has three exposures : South, West and North. This apartment has a large and bright living room and two large bedrooms. In addition to its breathtaking view of Manhattan, two bathrooms adjoining the bedrooms allow you to have your own space. This bright residence located in the center of Manhattan offers many advantages such as subletting, pets allowed and many others. Just a few minutes walk from Central Park, take advantage of the green spaces to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 W 60th St., #17B have any available units?
225 W 60th St., #17B has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 225 W 60th St., #17B currently offering any rent specials?
225 W 60th St., #17B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W 60th St., #17B pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 W 60th St., #17B is pet friendly.
Does 225 W 60th St., #17B offer parking?
No, 225 W 60th St., #17B does not offer parking.
Does 225 W 60th St., #17B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 W 60th St., #17B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W 60th St., #17B have a pool?
No, 225 W 60th St., #17B does not have a pool.
Does 225 W 60th St., #17B have accessible units?
No, 225 W 60th St., #17B does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W 60th St., #17B have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 W 60th St., #17B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 W 60th St., #17B have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 W 60th St., #17B does not have units with air conditioning.
