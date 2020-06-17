225 W 60th St., #17B

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfectly located on the Upper West Side, this apartment has three exposures : South, West and North. This apartment has a large and bright living room and two large bedrooms. In addition to its breathtaking view of Manhattan, two bathrooms adjoining the bedrooms allow you to have your own space. This bright residence located in the center of Manhattan offers many advantages such as subletting, pets allowed and many others. Just a few minutes walk from Central Park, take advantage of the green spaces to relax.