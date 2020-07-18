All apartments in New York
New York, NY
225 East 74th Street
225 East 74th Street

225 East 74th Street · (859) 492-6062
Location

225 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-K · Avail. now

$7,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Step into this truly beautiful, sun-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment situated in the heart of the UES! The dramatic entryway allows for an incredible dining space as well as a foyer.

The windowed kitchen is equipped with state of the art appliances including a new sub-zero refrigerator. Step down into the huge south facing sunken living room filled with light. There is a separate bedroom wing with three spacious bedrooms and 2 tastefully detailed tiled baths including a glass shower stall in the master bath and soaking tubin the second bath. There are four large closets including a linen close.

This apartment islocated in apremier full service cooperative thatwas built in 1937 and is surrounded by luxury boutiques, museums, trendy restaurants and is a few minutes away from Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 74th Street have any available units?
225 East 74th Street has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 225 East 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 East 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 East 74th Street offer parking?
No, 225 East 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 East 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 74th Street have a pool?
No, 225 East 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 East 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 East 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 East 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 East 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 East 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
