225 East 74th Street

Step into this truly beautiful, sun-filled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment situated in the heart of the UES! The dramatic entryway allows for an incredible dining space as well as a foyer.



The windowed kitchen is equipped with state of the art appliances including a new sub-zero refrigerator. Step down into the huge south facing sunken living room filled with light. There is a separate bedroom wing with three spacious bedrooms and 2 tastefully detailed tiled baths including a glass shower stall in the master bath and soaking tubin the second bath. There are four large closets including a linen close.



This apartment islocated in apremier full service cooperative thatwas built in 1937 and is surrounded by luxury boutiques, museums, trendy restaurants and is a few minutes away from Central Park.