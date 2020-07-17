All apartments in New York
225 East 39th St. 29H

225 E 39th St · (747) 243-1894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 E 39th St, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 29H · Avail. now

$4,458

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
Indoor fitness center, pool, hot tub, play room!!! - Property Id: 256987

One month owner pays, 2 month free rent on a 14 month lease or 4 months free on a 24 month lease. (Accommodate virtual tours and WhatsApp). 1 bedroom that captures a lot of light contains floor to ceiling windows, wood floors throughout, chef kitchen with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances, also contains an in unit washer/dryer. This building contains some of the five star hotel status amenities such as hot tubs, roof top pool, fitness and yoga center, play room, and so much more. Located in the heart of east midtown, this building is with in walking distances from some of the top eating and shopping places and parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256987
Property Id 256987

(RLNE5913176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 39th St. 29H have any available units?
225 East 39th St. 29H has a unit available for $4,458 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East 39th St. 29H have?
Some of 225 East 39th St. 29H's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East 39th St. 29H currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 39th St. 29H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 39th St. 29H pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 29H is pet friendly.
Does 225 East 39th St. 29H offer parking?
No, 225 East 39th St. 29H does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 39th St. 29H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 29H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 39th St. 29H have a pool?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 29H has a pool.
Does 225 East 39th St. 29H have accessible units?
No, 225 East 39th St. 29H does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 39th St. 29H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 East 39th St. 29H has units with dishwashers.
