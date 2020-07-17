225 East 39th St. 29H

Amenities

One month owner pays, 2 month free rent on a 14 month lease or 4 months free on a 24 month lease. (Accommodate virtual tours and WhatsApp). 1 bedroom that captures a lot of light contains floor to ceiling windows, wood floors throughout, chef kitchen with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances, also contains an in unit washer/dryer. This building contains some of the five star hotel status amenities such as hot tubs, roof top pool, fitness and yoga center, play room, and so much more. Located in the heart of east midtown, this building is with in walking distances from some of the top eating and shopping places and parks.

