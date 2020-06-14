225 East 34th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park doorman gym bbq/grill internet access media room

A truly unique Wrap Around PRIVATE TERRACE surrounds this corner home. A truly rare find that offers endless South-facing light and beautiful skyline views in the heart of Murray Hill. An efficient split-bedroom layout provides privacy. The apartment has oversized and floor-to-ceiling windows, facing South and West, bathing the apartment in sunlight all day. The 9-foot ceilings make this apartment feel both bright and spacious. The apartment's centerpiece is a 527 square foot wrap-around private terrace, the largest in the building. It is perfect for entertaining.



The open living and dining room is extraordinarily spacious with ample room for a large dining area and plenty of seating for entertaining. A well-planned, modern kitchen with abundant storage and appliances by GE Monogram and Fisher & Paykel is a chef's dream. Family and guests can gather around the large kitchen island which opens into the main living space. A wine refrigerator and garbage disposal completes the functionality of the space.



The serene master bedroom is spacious with oversized windows. The bathroom is equally luxurious with stone finishes, premium fixtures, a generously-sized glass-encased shower and separate Zuma soaking tub.



Rounding out the rest of the space is a half bath and two large coat closets located just off the entryway, an in-unit washer and dryer conveniently concealed next to the kitchen, an additional well-proportioned bedroom and bathroom, espresso-stained hardwoods, plenty of customized storage, as well as a three-zone central cooling and heating system with the luxury amenities you crave in a full service building.



Conveniently located on 34th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, this prestigious property offers a substantial list of amenities, including: 24/7 doorman and concierge; a stylish, fully equipped fitness center; a landscaped roof deck with spectacular 360 degree views of all New York City's most famous landmarks; free wireless internet access in communal areas; and a live-in super. The roof is fully furnished with tables, chairs and chaise lounges to bask and relax in the sun and, as the building is very pet friendly, there is a dedicated outdoor dog run. The Charleston's state of the art fitness center, access to which is offered free to all residents, is wired with cable TV on each treadmill and elliptical. On the second floor, residents can use the Charleston Club, a perfect venue for an intimate gathering of friends or larger private event. It has a kitchen, living room and dining room that seats up to 12 people. The living room is equipped with a flatscreen TV and Bose sound dock. Outside the club is the Zen garden, a tranquil oasis in the middle of Manhattan, furnished with tables, chairs and outdoor BBQ grills.



Plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment offerings surround you on all sides. Within 5 blocks is a Trader Joe's, Fairway, AMC Movie Theater, countless restaurants. Transportation is effortless thanks to a multitude of public transportation hubs nearby.



Note, some *furniture* has been virtually staged, but the finish and treatment of the apartment is an accurate representation of the home.