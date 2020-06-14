All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

225 East 34th Street

225 East 34th Street · (917) 324-0906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-E · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
A truly unique Wrap Around PRIVATE TERRACE surrounds this corner home. A truly rare find that offers endless South-facing light and beautiful skyline views in the heart of Murray Hill. An efficient split-bedroom layout provides privacy. The apartment has oversized and floor-to-ceiling windows, facing South and West, bathing the apartment in sunlight all day. The 9-foot ceilings make this apartment feel both bright and spacious. The apartment's centerpiece is a 527 square foot wrap-around private terrace, the largest in the building. It is perfect for entertaining.

The open living and dining room is extraordinarily spacious with ample room for a large dining area and plenty of seating for entertaining. A well-planned, modern kitchen with abundant storage and appliances by GE Monogram and Fisher & Paykel is a chef's dream. Family and guests can gather around the large kitchen island which opens into the main living space. A wine refrigerator and garbage disposal completes the functionality of the space.

The serene master bedroom is spacious with oversized windows. The bathroom is equally luxurious with stone finishes, premium fixtures, a generously-sized glass-encased shower and separate Zuma soaking tub.

Rounding out the rest of the space is a half bath and two large coat closets located just off the entryway, an in-unit washer and dryer conveniently concealed next to the kitchen, an additional well-proportioned bedroom and bathroom, espresso-stained hardwoods, plenty of customized storage, as well as a three-zone central cooling and heating system with the luxury amenities you crave in a full service building.

Conveniently located on 34th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, this prestigious property offers a substantial list of amenities, including: 24/7 doorman and concierge; a stylish, fully equipped fitness center; a landscaped roof deck with spectacular 360 degree views of all New York City's most famous landmarks; free wireless internet access in communal areas; and a live-in super. The roof is fully furnished with tables, chairs and chaise lounges to bask and relax in the sun and, as the building is very pet friendly, there is a dedicated outdoor dog run. The Charleston's state of the art fitness center, access to which is offered free to all residents, is wired with cable TV on each treadmill and elliptical. On the second floor, residents can use the Charleston Club, a perfect venue for an intimate gathering of friends or larger private event. It has a kitchen, living room and dining room that seats up to 12 people. The living room is equipped with a flatscreen TV and Bose sound dock. Outside the club is the Zen garden, a tranquil oasis in the middle of Manhattan, furnished with tables, chairs and outdoor BBQ grills.

Plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment offerings surround you on all sides. Within 5 blocks is a Trader Joe's, Fairway, AMC Movie Theater, countless restaurants. Transportation is effortless thanks to a multitude of public transportation hubs nearby.

Note, some *furniture* has been virtually staged, but the finish and treatment of the apartment is an accurate representation of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East 34th Street have any available units?
225 East 34th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East 34th Street have?
Some of 225 East 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 East 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 225 East 34th Street offer parking?
No, 225 East 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 East 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 225 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
