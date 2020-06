Amenities

NO FEE Renovated High Floor Large Studio with Great Light and East River Views with Doorman and Roofdeck!



VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE (Copy and Paste the below link to your web browser):

https://youtu.be/A2bWHRYKydw



Apartment Features:



-Beautifully Renovated Windowed Kitchen

-Dishwasher

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Microwave

-Custom Cabinetry

-New Solid Oak Floors

-Recessed Lighting

-South East Exposure with Sweeping Views of The East River

-Marble Bathroom

-Built-in custom storage



Full Service Murray Hill Crescent Building Features:



-24/7 Doorman

-Newly Renovated and Furnished Roof Deck with Amazing Views

-Laundry

-Excellent location close to the 4/5/6 Subway, Tons of Restaurants and Retail



SF is Estimated. 1 Year Lease Term Only.



Co-op Fees Apply.