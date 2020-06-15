All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

223 West 80th Street

223 West 80th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$8,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
lobby
new construction
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE
Fabulous Full Floor Home
Live in Downtown style in the heart of the Upper West Side. This loft-like, private full floor home offers an exciting alternative to traditional apartment living.

A key-locked elevator brings you to the 7th floor- which opens directly into your private gallery. To the south is a dramatically scaled great room that features a gas burning fireplace, and four large windows facing South offering beautiful light all day, and city-scape views.

The spacious windowed kitchen has open access to the dining area and abundant storage, custom cabinetry, Viking stove, and Sub-Zero refrigerator.

The central gallery leads to the guest bedroom with large closets and windowed guest bathroom, as well as the indulgent master suite with a walk-in dressing area, windowed bathroom with dual vanities, and separate shower and soaking tub.

The master's bedroom's planted private balcony is the perfect spot for morning coffee or an evening cocktail.

This elegant home has solid maple floors throughout and offers the comfort and convenience of climate controlled heat and air conditioning in each room, as well as a vented washer/dryer.

Newly constructed in 2005, this boutique condominium building offers several amenities to residents. A doorman attends the lobby from 8 AM 4 PM during the week. Besides the keyed elevator, there is an 8-camera DVR intercom system with a smart phone and tablet application for owners. There is also a common area roof deck. Moreover, the building's location is superb, just two blocks from Broadway, less than three blocks from Central Park, and rght near one of NYC's most iconic grocery stores.
Pets are welcome and is pied a terre friendly.

*First few photos are from a similar unit. Unit is unfurnished. From photo number 5 are of actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 West 80th Street have any available units?
223 West 80th Street has a unit available for $8,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 West 80th Street have?
Some of 223 West 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 West 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 West 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 223 West 80th Street offer parking?
No, 223 West 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 West 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 223 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 223 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 West 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
