223 West 80th Street

Fabulous Full Floor Home

Live in Downtown style in the heart of the Upper West Side. This loft-like, private full floor home offers an exciting alternative to traditional apartment living.



A key-locked elevator brings you to the 7th floor- which opens directly into your private gallery. To the south is a dramatically scaled great room that features a gas burning fireplace, and four large windows facing South offering beautiful light all day, and city-scape views.



The spacious windowed kitchen has open access to the dining area and abundant storage, custom cabinetry, Viking stove, and Sub-Zero refrigerator.



The central gallery leads to the guest bedroom with large closets and windowed guest bathroom, as well as the indulgent master suite with a walk-in dressing area, windowed bathroom with dual vanities, and separate shower and soaking tub.



The master's bedroom's planted private balcony is the perfect spot for morning coffee or an evening cocktail.



This elegant home has solid maple floors throughout and offers the comfort and convenience of climate controlled heat and air conditioning in each room, as well as a vented washer/dryer.



Newly constructed in 2005, this boutique condominium building offers several amenities to residents. A doorman attends the lobby from 8 AM 4 PM during the week. Besides the keyed elevator, there is an 8-camera DVR intercom system with a smart phone and tablet application for owners. There is also a common area roof deck. Moreover, the building's location is superb, just two blocks from Broadway, less than three blocks from Central Park, and rght near one of NYC's most iconic grocery stores.

Pets are welcome and is pied a terre friendly.



*First few photos are from a similar unit. Unit is unfurnished. From photo number 5 are of actual unit.