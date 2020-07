Amenities

in unit laundry community garden refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities community garden

Spacious and sunny unit facing south to a tree-lined street to an urban open view. Three true bedrooms, plenty of closets including a walk-in. Washer and dryer in the unit. An easy three story walk-up and convenient mass transit within two blocks. The Museum Mile is within walking distance. Supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries and convenient stores are very close by. A handful of community gardens are also located within walking distance. A public library is only one block away. A MUST SEE!