Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

220 Riverside Blvd

220 Riverside Boulevard · (212) 662-6421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 5W · Avail. now

$2,990

Studio · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
ULTRA LUXURY 560 Sq Ft Very large Studio bigger than 1 BR with over 3,000 SF, extra amenities (Upper West Side MANHATTAN)

Very large Studio bigger than 1 BR with over 3,000 Sq Ft of extra amenities. Opportunity to RENT and live in big LOFT with a peaceful small mansion at ULTRA LUXURY 6 star sky scraper CONDO where you can use your decorative talent and add your desired CHANDELIER, a flat TV and a beautiful curtain to convert it as nice mansion unit

Enjoy separate bedroom area, separate large KITCHEN, separate large closet room, including beautiful floors, large kitchen, large full bath and cabinets for extra space. Full service white glove building with 24 hour doorman concierge, state of the art with picnic area with tables and chairs and beautiful trees, sun deck, stunning wonderful lobby in a very secure and very peaceful central location with access to all needs, contact by mail to set time to see it or via facebook https://www.facebook.com/george.coronado.505

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Riverside Blvd have any available units?
220 Riverside Blvd has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Riverside Blvd have?
Some of 220 Riverside Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Riverside Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
220 Riverside Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Riverside Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 220 Riverside Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 Riverside Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 220 Riverside Blvd offers parking.
Does 220 Riverside Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Riverside Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Riverside Blvd have a pool?
No, 220 Riverside Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 220 Riverside Blvd have accessible units?
No, 220 Riverside Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Riverside Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Riverside Blvd has units with dishwashers.
