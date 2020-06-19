220 East 52nd Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated elevator internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished recently renovated Property Amenities elevator internet access

* APARTMENT IS NEWLY FURNISHED* Amazing fully furnished STUDIO apartment : - Full-size eat-in kitchen with new appliances, dishwasher, kitchen utensils etc. - Brand new furniture - Separate kitchen and dining area. - High ceilings and lots of natural light. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, Netflix. - A lot of closet space. BUILDING: - Apartment is located on the 3rd floor. - Elevator building. - Laundry in the building. LOCATION - Located on East 52nd St and 3rd Ave. - Located near Whole Foods supermarket, Saks off fifth, TJ Maxx, Bed Bath and Beyond etc. - Close to the subway: * E-M-6 at Lexington Av-53 St (0.15 miles) * E-M-6 at 51st St (0.17 miles) * N-R-4-5-6-W at Lexington Av-59 St (0.39 miles) * E-M at 5th Av (0.46 miles) * S-4-5-6-7 at Grand Central (0.5 miles) For more information, please e-mail with your preferable move-in date and duration of your stay. mmp1638