220 East 52nd Street
220 East 52nd Street

220 East 52nd Street · (212) 616-1508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
* APARTMENT IS NEWLY FURNISHED* Amazing fully furnished STUDIO apartment : - Full-size eat-in kitchen with new appliances, dishwasher, kitchen utensils etc. - Brand new furniture - Separate kitchen and dining area. - High ceilings and lots of natural light. - Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, Netflix. - A lot of closet space. BUILDING: - Apartment is located on the 3rd floor. - Elevator building. - Laundry in the building. LOCATION - Located on East 52nd St and 3rd Ave. - Located near Whole Foods supermarket, Saks off fifth, TJ Maxx, Bed Bath and Beyond etc. - Close to the subway: * E-M-6 at Lexington Av-53 St (0.15 miles) * E-M-6 at 51st St (0.17 miles) * N-R-4-5-6-W at Lexington Av-59 St (0.39 miles) * E-M at 5th Av (0.46 miles) * S-4-5-6-7 at Grand Central (0.5 miles) For more information, please e-mail with your preferable move-in date and duration of your stay. mmp1638

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 East 52nd Street have any available units?
220 East 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 East 52nd Street have?
Some of 220 East 52nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 East 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 East 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 East 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 East 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 East 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 220 East 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 East 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 East 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 East 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 220 East 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 East 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 220 East 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 East 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 East 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
