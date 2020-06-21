Amenities

This elegant 1BR, 2BA home overlooking verdant Riverside Park is offered fully furnished and ready for move-in. A gracious entrance foyer leads to the sunken living room, which features ample seating, custom millwork, and an inviting dining area with built-in banquette. The open kitchen is finished with the highest quality materials and appliances, including custom walnut cabinetry, natural stone countertops and backsplash, Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range and Miele dishwasher. The restful master suite has plentiful closet space and an ensuite bathroom with marble tile and custom vanity, a large steam shower, and radiant-heated floors. A second full bath is located off the gallery for guests. Additional features include in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, motorized window shades, and central sound system. 22 Riverside Drive is a prewar condominium with a doorman from 7AM-Midnight, live-in super, central laundry, and a bike room. Pied-a-terres are permitted. Sorry, no pets.