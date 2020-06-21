All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

22 Riverside Drive

22 Riverside Drive · (646) 613-2616
Location

22 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
doorman
bike storage
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
This elegant 1BR, 2BA home overlooking verdant Riverside Park is offered fully furnished and ready for move-in. A gracious entrance foyer leads to the sunken living room, which features ample seating, custom millwork, and an inviting dining area with built-in banquette. The open kitchen is finished with the highest quality materials and appliances, including custom walnut cabinetry, natural stone countertops and backsplash, Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range and Miele dishwasher. The restful master suite has plentiful closet space and an ensuite bathroom with marble tile and custom vanity, a large steam shower, and radiant-heated floors. A second full bath is located off the gallery for guests. Additional features include in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, motorized window shades, and central sound system. 22 Riverside Drive is a prewar condominium with a doorman from 7AM-Midnight, live-in super, central laundry, and a bike room. Pied-a-terres are permitted. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Riverside Drive have any available units?
22 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 22 Riverside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 22 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 22 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 22 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
