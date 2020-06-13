All apartments in New York
22 Grove Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

22 Grove Street

22 Grove Street · (646) 461-6633
Location

22 Grove Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE RENTAL! Easy Show as unit is vacant & broker lives in the bldg.
Spacious Art-Deco Jewel Box loaded with charm is now available unfurnished at the Grove House, a Pre-War Co-op built in 1930. The building is located on a highly desirable West Village tree-lined block between Bedford and Bleecker. As you enter this charming studio through an Ached Doorway, behold a Decorative Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, Exposed Brick and strip Hardwood Floors. The Living Room features almost nine foot ceiling height and a huge Picture Window. The Kitchen and recently renovated Bathroom are Windowed as well. In this historic Landmarked location, you are surrounded by top trendy restaurants. Be the first in line for brunch at Buvette, be placed on the friends and family short list for the Little Owl or be the first to write your name on the pipe at Via Carota. And just around the corner is the legendary speakeasy, Chumley's. Come see and claim this rare gem! Video Security Entry System, No Dogs and Non-Smoking Building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Grove Street have any available units?
22 Grove Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 22 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 22 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 22 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 22 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 22 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
