22 Grove Street

NO FEE RENTAL! Easy Show as unit is vacant & broker lives in the bldg.

Spacious Art-Deco Jewel Box loaded with charm is now available unfurnished at the Grove House, a Pre-War Co-op built in 1930. The building is located on a highly desirable West Village tree-lined block between Bedford and Bleecker. As you enter this charming studio through an Ached Doorway, behold a Decorative Fireplace with Wooden Mantle, Exposed Brick and strip Hardwood Floors. The Living Room features almost nine foot ceiling height and a huge Picture Window. The Kitchen and recently renovated Bathroom are Windowed as well. In this historic Landmarked location, you are surrounded by top trendy restaurants. Be the first in line for brunch at Buvette, be placed on the friends and family short list for the Little Owl or be the first to write your name on the pipe at Via Carota. And just around the corner is the legendary speakeasy, Chumley's. Come see and claim this rare gem! Video Security Entry System, No Dogs and Non-Smoking Building.