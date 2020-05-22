All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

219 W 14th Street

219 West 14th Street · (607) 346-5670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$6,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to #2F! This loft-style one bedroom/ two baths apartment renovated down to the studs in 2016. An additional sleeping loft can double as a home office or guest bedroom. The oversized open kitchen features a large Island, stainless steel appliances, corner cooktop, dishwasher, wine/beer fridge and open floor plan to living area. Floor-to-ceiling windows and exposed brick in the sun-flooded living room add to the feeling of loftiness. Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, 6 closets, 2 full bathrooms, and additional storage round out the condo conveniences. Its uniqueness is the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. At the crossroads of Chelsea, West Village, Union Square, and the Meatpacking District, #2F is settled amongst world-class restaurants, excellent shopping, and scenic parks. Steps in either direction to Chelsea Market, The Highline Park, or Union Square, and a quick jaunt on the subway to Brooklyn. You ll be able to walk to nearly anything your heart desires, or travel anywhere in the city with the A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, F, M, and L trains all right outside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 W 14th Street have any available units?
219 W 14th Street has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 W 14th Street have?
Some of 219 W 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 W 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 W 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 W 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 W 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 219 W 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 W 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 219 W 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 W 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 W 14th Street have a pool?
No, 219 W 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 W 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 219 W 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 W 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 W 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
