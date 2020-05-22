219 W 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to #2F! This loft-style one bedroom/ two baths apartment renovated down to the studs in 2016. An additional sleeping loft can double as a home office or guest bedroom. The oversized open kitchen features a large Island, stainless steel appliances, corner cooktop, dishwasher, wine/beer fridge and open floor plan to living area. Floor-to-ceiling windows and exposed brick in the sun-flooded living room add to the feeling of loftiness. Central A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, 6 closets, 2 full bathrooms, and additional storage round out the condo conveniences. Its uniqueness is the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. At the crossroads of Chelsea, West Village, Union Square, and the Meatpacking District, #2F is settled amongst world-class restaurants, excellent shopping, and scenic parks. Steps in either direction to Chelsea Market, The Highline Park, or Union Square, and a quick jaunt on the subway to Brooklyn. You ll be able to walk to nearly anything your heart desires, or travel anywhere in the city with the A, C, E, 1, 2, 3, F, M, and L trains all right outside!