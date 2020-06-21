All apartments in New York
Find more places like 219 e 81.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
219 e 81
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

219 e 81

219 East 81st Street · (516) 287-0805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

219 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Brand new to the market!! Enormous JUNIOR ONE bedroom , approx 550 SF, located on the 4th floor of an elevator building on 81st Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue. Apartment faces south and receives amazing sunlight!! Exposed brick wall with deco fireplace gives the apartment a charming feel. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and overlooks the large living room area. Amazing closet space.Building features gym, elevator, laundry and live in super. EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING! Cayenne150041

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 e 81 have any available units?
219 e 81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 e 81 have?
Some of 219 e 81's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 e 81 currently offering any rent specials?
219 e 81 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 e 81 pet-friendly?
No, 219 e 81 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 219 e 81 offer parking?
No, 219 e 81 does not offer parking.
Does 219 e 81 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 e 81 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 e 81 have a pool?
No, 219 e 81 does not have a pool.
Does 219 e 81 have accessible units?
No, 219 e 81 does not have accessible units.
Does 219 e 81 have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 e 81 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 219 e 81?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Enclave
400 West 113th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity