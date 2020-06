Amenities

Massive 4 bed, 2 bath - King and Queen BedroomsNewly renovated four bedroom apartment with a huge living room,The apartment features a recently renovated, windowed kitchen including a microwave and dishwasher,Hardwood flooring throughout, and sun fulled windows. This pre-war building has a laundry room (currently under renovation) an elevator, and resident super.3 short blocks from the A train and minutes from the 1 train and Columbia University Medical Center.