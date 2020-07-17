All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

218 AVE A

218 Avenue a · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

218 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic, renovated 2 bedroom apartment in a pet friendly building. Apartment features 2 balconies, a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with dishwasher. Hardwood floors and exposed brick. Available for August 1st occupancy. Great East Village location one block from M15 Selectbus Service, crosstown buses, and the L train. Steps from some of the NYCs best restaurants and nightlife.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 AVE A have any available units?
218 AVE A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 AVE A have?
Some of 218 AVE A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 AVE A currently offering any rent specials?
218 AVE A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 AVE A pet-friendly?
No, 218 AVE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 218 AVE A offer parking?
No, 218 AVE A does not offer parking.
Does 218 AVE A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 AVE A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 AVE A have a pool?
No, 218 AVE A does not have a pool.
Does 218 AVE A have accessible units?
No, 218 AVE A does not have accessible units.
Does 218 AVE A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 AVE A has units with dishwashers.
