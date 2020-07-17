Amenities

Fantastic, renovated 2 bedroom apartment in a pet friendly building. Apartment features 2 balconies, a marble bathroom, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with dishwasher. Hardwood floors and exposed brick. Available for August 1st occupancy. Great East Village location one block from M15 Selectbus Service, crosstown buses, and the L train. Steps from some of the NYCs best restaurants and nightlife.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.