2171 Madison Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator on-site laundry playground hot tub

- THIS APARTMENT CAN BE RENTED REMOTELY -- ALL PHOTOS AND VIDEOS ARE CURRENT AND OF THIS SPECIFIC UNIT -- CONTACT ME FOR VIDEO VIRTUAL TOUR -Currently offering 2ND MONTH FREE + NO FEE! Rent shown is the net effective rent for a 12 month lease. Actual rent is $2200.*Newly renovated apartment with stunning skyline views and brilliant natural light!* Sunny apartment features a spacious living room and king size bedroom; pass-through gourmet kitchen with white quartz countertops, GE Profile Series stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas stove with griddle, and french door refrigerator with bottom freezer and built-in ice-maker; spa-like windowed bathroom with marble-tiled floor in an elegant herringbone pattern, ceramic-tiled walls, Koehler fixtures in brushed nickel, oversized medicine cabinet and marble-top vanity with underneath storage. You will love the great closet space throughout, as well as the newly re-finished hardwood flooring, new ceiling light fixtures and wall sconces, double-paned insulated windows, and great natural light all day long!This apartment is located in Central Harlem's premier apartment enclave, which spans 12 acres of freshly landscaped, private park space. The property is ideally situated close to the express and the 4,5 trains, and with easy access to Harlem River Drive. Residents enjoy elevator buildings with 24-hour security throughout the entire property, laundry facilities in every building, a children's playground with water features, a brand new basketball court, on-site management office, live-in Super and full staff, and a private community center. Heat, water and cooking gas are included in the rent. Two great supermarkets are across the street, and you will love the great dining, cafes, and wonderful shopping and entertainment options all around this vibrant neighborhood!