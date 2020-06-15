All apartments in New York
2171 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:44 PM

2171 Madison Avenue

2171 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2171 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10037
East Harlem

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
playground
hot tub
- THIS APARTMENT CAN BE RENTED REMOTELY -- ALL PHOTOS AND VIDEOS ARE CURRENT AND OF THIS SPECIFIC UNIT -- CONTACT ME FOR VIDEO VIRTUAL TOUR -Currently offering 2ND MONTH FREE + NO FEE! Rent shown is the net effective rent for a 12 month lease. Actual rent is $2200.*Newly renovated apartment with stunning skyline views and brilliant natural light!* Sunny apartment features a spacious living room and king size bedroom; pass-through gourmet kitchen with white quartz countertops, GE Profile Series stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas stove with griddle, and french door refrigerator with bottom freezer and built-in ice-maker; spa-like windowed bathroom with marble-tiled floor in an elegant herringbone pattern, ceramic-tiled walls, Koehler fixtures in brushed nickel, oversized medicine cabinet and marble-top vanity with underneath storage. You will love the great closet space throughout, as well as the newly re-finished hardwood flooring, new ceiling light fixtures and wall sconces, double-paned insulated windows, and great natural light all day long!This apartment is located in Central Harlem's premier apartment enclave, which spans 12 acres of freshly landscaped, private park space. The property is ideally situated close to the express and the 4,5 trains, and with easy access to Harlem River Drive. Residents enjoy elevator buildings with 24-hour security throughout the entire property, laundry facilities in every building, a children's playground with water features, a brand new basketball court, on-site management office, live-in Super and full staff, and a private community center. Heat, water and cooking gas are included in the rent. Two great supermarkets are across the street, and you will love the great dining, cafes, and wonderful shopping and entertainment options all around this vibrant neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 Madison Avenue have any available units?
2171 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2171 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 2171 Madison Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2171 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2171 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2171 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 2171 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2171 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2171 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 2171 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2171 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2171 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2171 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
