This is an amazing duplex Penthouse apartment with west facing terrace! 2 Marble Bathrooms and 2 full bedrooms. Brand Central Fujitsu AC in every room! This is available for June 1st! All stainless steel appliances. Skylights, Laundry on 4th floor free to use! Brand new custom cabinets. Decorative brick fireplace. 11 foot ceilings, flooded with sun light! Please note second bedroom does not have natural light due to lot line window. 5th floor walk-up but worth it. This is a must see!