*East 89th-3rd* ___ MASSIVE SPACE 4 Room Apt - NO FEE! Two entrances. The South entrance enters into an eat-in kitchen. The north entrance leads into the larger of the other three rooms which is 15 by 11. In between the kitchen and the largest North facing room there are two smaller rooms that are 11 by 9 and 11 by 8 facing the inner part of the building they could be utilized as small bedrooms but could also accommodate a living room and dining room. Between those two rooms there are two large closets. The entire apartment spans about 950 to 1000 square feet. It's a great apartment for or a / or looking for a lot of space. **NOTE: The photo of the hallway is from the north entrance of the apartment looking south toward the other entrance. Excellent location just off of 3rd. The Q train being just on 2nd Avenue and 86th Street and the four five six only a few blocks away as well. It's definitely a lot of space for the Upper East Side at this price point.Very well maintained building. The super has his office here ave has several porters. Email anytime or call Adam between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. 7 days a week to schedule a viewing