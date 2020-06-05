All apartments in New York
New York, NY
216 east 89th st
216 east 89th st

216 East 89th Street · (706) 206-5889
Location

216 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
This is a fantastic way to get BANG for your square footage BUCKS! This awesome railroad style 2 bedroom unit has a massive eat-in-kitchen with tiled floor. Windows let in lots of light from the courtyard side of the building. Talk about a massive kitchen - - ONE OF THE LARGEST IVE SEEN!! The room next to the kitchen will make a cozy living room. Next up, the first bedroom, which is connected to a hallway with two double closets.The last room is a larger bedroom, facing the street. There is an accessory exit tot he stairwell from this room. For someone to leave this room, they must pass through the first bedroom (or leave the apt thru the secondary door in that bedroom....hence being a railroad. This unit is exceptionally well priced for the space and location. Located 3 blocks from the Q train at the 86th St Station, 2 blocks from Key Foods Grocery, and 2 blocks from a popular dog park. PET OKAY! Don't delay! This baby won't last. I have access, so call for an immediate showing! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 east 89th st have any available units?
216 east 89th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 east 89th st have?
Some of 216 east 89th st's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 east 89th st currently offering any rent specials?
216 east 89th st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 east 89th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 east 89th st is pet friendly.
Does 216 east 89th st offer parking?
No, 216 east 89th st does not offer parking.
Does 216 east 89th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 east 89th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 east 89th st have a pool?
No, 216 east 89th st does not have a pool.
Does 216 east 89th st have accessible units?
No, 216 east 89th st does not have accessible units.
Does 216 east 89th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 east 89th st does not have units with dishwashers.
