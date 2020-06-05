216 east 89th st

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park

This is a fantastic way to get BANG for your square footage BUCKS! This awesome railroad style 2 bedroom unit has a massive eat-in-kitchen with tiled floor. Windows let in lots of light from the courtyard side of the building. Talk about a massive kitchen - - ONE OF THE LARGEST IVE SEEN!! The room next to the kitchen will make a cozy living room. Next up, the first bedroom, which is connected to a hallway with two double closets.The last room is a larger bedroom, facing the street. There is an accessory exit tot he stairwell from this room. For someone to leave this room, they must pass through the first bedroom (or leave the apt thru the secondary door in that bedroom....hence being a railroad. This unit is exceptionally well priced for the space and location. Located 3 blocks from the Q train at the 86th St Station, 2 blocks from Key Foods Grocery, and 2 blocks from a popular dog park. PET OKAY! Don't delay! This baby won't last. I have access, so call for an immediate showing! I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!