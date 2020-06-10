All apartments in New York
Find more places like 215 West 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
215 West 90th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

215 West 90th Street

215 West 90th Street · (212) 381-2638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14A · Avail. now

$9,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
This high floor, sunny, pre-war convertible 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is 1,933 square feet with soaring 10-foot ceilings, open city views, partial Hudson River views, hardwood floors, a washer/dryer and copious closets! Enter the grand foyer that leads to the west-facing living room with beautiful open sky views and partial river views. Adjacent to the living room is the master bedroom with partial river views and en-suite windowed bathroom with oversized shower. An entire wall of built-ins plus a dressing area with generous closet space makes the master bedroom a favorite for closet space aficionados. The large second bedroom with east and north-facing windows has a spacious closet. The windowed second bathroom has double sinks and a tub shower. The elegant east-facing formal dining room is perfect for grand entertaining or can easily be converted into a third bedroom. The windowed kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, granite counter tops, and rich wood cabinetry. The maid's room off the kitchen includes a washer/dryer and is perfect for a home office or guest room. Haroldon Court is a superlative full-service pre-war condominium with 24-hour doorman, live-in super, terrific private health club, storage bins as available, and bike and laundry rooms. This one-of-a-kind residence in a premier West Side location is convenient to shopping on Broadway, Central and Riverside Parks, and easy access to the 1/2/3 and B/C subway lines. Equinox Fitness, Soul Cycle, Trader Joe's and Symphony Space are just a few of the many places to enjoy in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West 90th Street have any available units?
215 West 90th Street has a unit available for $9,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West 90th Street have?
Some of 215 West 90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 West 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 215 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 West 90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 215 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 West 90th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 215 West 90th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity