215 West 90th Street

Amenities
This high floor, sunny, pre-war convertible 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is 1,933 square feet with soaring 10-foot ceilings, open city views, partial Hudson River views, hardwood floors, a washer/dryer and copious closets! Enter the grand foyer that leads to the west-facing living room with beautiful open sky views and partial river views. Adjacent to the living room is the master bedroom with partial river views and en-suite windowed bathroom with oversized shower. An entire wall of built-ins plus a dressing area with generous closet space makes the master bedroom a favorite for closet space aficionados. The large second bedroom with east and north-facing windows has a spacious closet. The windowed second bathroom has double sinks and a tub shower. The elegant east-facing formal dining room is perfect for grand entertaining or can easily be converted into a third bedroom. The windowed kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, granite counter tops, and rich wood cabinetry. The maid's room off the kitchen includes a washer/dryer and is perfect for a home office or guest room. Haroldon Court is a superlative full-service pre-war condominium with 24-hour doorman, live-in super, terrific private health club, storage bins as available, and bike and laundry rooms. This one-of-a-kind residence in a premier West Side location is convenient to shopping on Broadway, Central and Riverside Parks, and easy access to the 1/2/3 and B/C subway lines. Equinox Fitness, Soul Cycle, Trader Joe's and Symphony Space are just a few of the many places to enjoy in the neighborhood.