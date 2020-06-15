All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

215 West 88th Street

215 West 88th Street · (646) 609-9893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-E · Avail. now

$7,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
PERFECTLY PRISTINE PRE-WAR 3 BEDROOM
Big, Renovated, Open-Flow Head-Turner w/Washer Dryer & Central AC
Here's the spacious and renovated, big home for which you've been searching. Offering 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, good light, heart-warming prewar details, high ceilings, central AC, a washer/dryer, and a wonderful quiet elegance, this feel-good residence is a beautiful standout for sure. Equidistant from both Riverside and Central Parks, this is the ideal space for your rich, varied, and flexible home life.
Big, classic floor plans work well, as they beautifully separate the living/dining rooms and eat-in kitchen from the bedrooms. This makes for more elegant entertaining, and provides you with versatility that is both comforting and practical. The living/dining rooms are lofty and open the windowed, eat-in kitchen offers custom, white shaker cabinets, stone counters and top-shelf appliances. With two exposures, and an ideal L-shape that gives you optimal flow and flexibility, the kitchen/dining/living rooms are a terrific trio for sure.
Down the hall with good closet space and ample wall-space for art are the three spacious bedrooms. Well-scaled and with generously sized closets, these rooms are bright, quiet, and comfortable. The East-facing master bedroom has an en-suite windowed bathroom with double vanity. The other two bedrooms are South-facing, sizable, and served by their own full, classic bathroom.
Sweetly perched in the low-key, well-served, enviably located Merrion Condominium, this condo classic enjoys use of the building's roof deck, fitness room, and playroom. With most every area cultural, dining, and shopping destination within 'brag-able' proximity, and close to both Riverside and Central Parks, and a plethora of convenient transportation options, life here is both easy and fun.
Here, on wonderful West 88th Street, is the big, roomy, happy home that offers you peace, flexibility, practicality, and beauty. Here is the residence ready for you and for all of your growing needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West 88th Street have any available units?
215 West 88th Street has a unit available for $7,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West 88th Street have?
Some of 215 West 88th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 West 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 West 88th Street offer parking?
No, 215 West 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 West 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 West 88th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West 88th Street have a pool?
No, 215 West 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
