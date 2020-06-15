215 West 88th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym

PERFECTLY PRISTINE PRE-WAR 3 BEDROOM

Big, Renovated, Open-Flow Head-Turner w/Washer Dryer & Central AC

Here's the spacious and renovated, big home for which you've been searching. Offering 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, good light, heart-warming prewar details, high ceilings, central AC, a washer/dryer, and a wonderful quiet elegance, this feel-good residence is a beautiful standout for sure. Equidistant from both Riverside and Central Parks, this is the ideal space for your rich, varied, and flexible home life.

Big, classic floor plans work well, as they beautifully separate the living/dining rooms and eat-in kitchen from the bedrooms. This makes for more elegant entertaining, and provides you with versatility that is both comforting and practical. The living/dining rooms are lofty and open the windowed, eat-in kitchen offers custom, white shaker cabinets, stone counters and top-shelf appliances. With two exposures, and an ideal L-shape that gives you optimal flow and flexibility, the kitchen/dining/living rooms are a terrific trio for sure.

Down the hall with good closet space and ample wall-space for art are the three spacious bedrooms. Well-scaled and with generously sized closets, these rooms are bright, quiet, and comfortable. The East-facing master bedroom has an en-suite windowed bathroom with double vanity. The other two bedrooms are South-facing, sizable, and served by their own full, classic bathroom.

Sweetly perched in the low-key, well-served, enviably located Merrion Condominium, this condo classic enjoys use of the building's roof deck, fitness room, and playroom. With most every area cultural, dining, and shopping destination within 'brag-able' proximity, and close to both Riverside and Central Parks, and a plethora of convenient transportation options, life here is both easy and fun.

Here, on wonderful West 88th Street, is the big, roomy, happy home that offers you peace, flexibility, practicality, and beauty. Here is the residence ready for you and for all of your growing needs.