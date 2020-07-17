215 West 75th Street

Amenities

You will fall in love with this beautifully gut renovated and spacious FURNISHED one-bedroom apartment in a meticulously maintained pre-war doorman building located in the heart of the Upper West Side.



This peaceful apartment boasts 9'2" high ceilings, re-finished oak hardwood floors, large windows with custom blinds, a large custom-designed walk-in closet in the bedroom and a smaller coat closet in the foyer. The living room includes a contemporary style queen-size sofa-bed, state-of-the-art 50 inch HDTV + Apple TV player ready for streaming with high speed Internet accessible throughout the apartment. High-end polished nickel light fixtures add modern accents to the living area.



The cook's kitchen is outfitted with an abundance of brand-new modern cabinetry and features an amazing island style counter made of Cesar Stone with a unique pull-out dining table with seating for up to 5. Top of the line built-in stainless steel appliances include a Liebherr fridge with an ice maker, Bertazzoni gas range and microwave/hood and a Bosch dishwasher. The open kitchen layout will make you feel part of the party even if you are stuck in the kitchen preparing a gourmet meal.



The European-tiled bathroom has been totally renovated and features a glass enclosed shower. Conveniently you have cabinets below and above the sink. A built-in linen cabinet provides additional storage.



The living area and bedroom have their own separate remote-controlled AC units.



Additional building Details:

* Spectacular rooftop deck

* Laundry

* Owner prefers no pets. Could be case by case.

* This co-op requires an easy board package and board approval

* Doorman 8:00am to 1:30am



Majestic Towers is conveniently located within a stone's throw from all forms of transportation (1, 2, & 3 Subway lines and #104 bus to name a few) and a myriad of the area's best supermarkets (Fairway, Citarella, Trader Joe's, Zabar's), restaurants, shops, and entertainment (Beacon Theater, Lincoln Center, NY Historical Society and the Museum of Natural History).