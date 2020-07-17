All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

215 West 75th Street

215 West 75th Street · (917) 371-8416
Location

215 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
internet access
media room
You will fall in love with this beautifully gut renovated and spacious FURNISHED one-bedroom apartment in a meticulously maintained pre-war doorman building located in the heart of the Upper West Side.

This peaceful apartment boasts 9'2" high ceilings, re-finished oak hardwood floors, large windows with custom blinds, a large custom-designed walk-in closet in the bedroom and a smaller coat closet in the foyer. The living room includes a contemporary style queen-size sofa-bed, state-of-the-art 50 inch HDTV + Apple TV player ready for streaming with high speed Internet accessible throughout the apartment. High-end polished nickel light fixtures add modern accents to the living area.

The cook's kitchen is outfitted with an abundance of brand-new modern cabinetry and features an amazing island style counter made of Cesar Stone with a unique pull-out dining table with seating for up to 5. Top of the line built-in stainless steel appliances include a Liebherr fridge with an ice maker, Bertazzoni gas range and microwave/hood and a Bosch dishwasher. The open kitchen layout will make you feel part of the party even if you are stuck in the kitchen preparing a gourmet meal.

The European-tiled bathroom has been totally renovated and features a glass enclosed shower. Conveniently you have cabinets below and above the sink. A built-in linen cabinet provides additional storage.

The living area and bedroom have their own separate remote-controlled AC units.

Additional building Details:
* Spectacular rooftop deck
* Laundry
* Owner prefers no pets. Could be case by case.
* This co-op requires an easy board package and board approval
* Doorman 8:00am to 1:30am

Majestic Towers is conveniently located within a stone's throw from all forms of transportation (1, 2, & 3 Subway lines and #104 bus to name a few) and a myriad of the area's best supermarkets (Fairway, Citarella, Trader Joe's, Zabar's), restaurants, shops, and entertainment (Beacon Theater, Lincoln Center, NY Historical Society and the Museum of Natural History).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West 75th Street have any available units?
215 West 75th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West 75th Street have?
Some of 215 West 75th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 West 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 215 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 215 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 215 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 215 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 West 75th Street has units with dishwashers.
