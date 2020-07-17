All apartments in New York
Find more places like 214 West 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
214 West 16th Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

214 West 16th Street

214 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

214 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This immaculate, bright and quiet Chelsea one bedroom home has been gut-renovated down to the studs, with new updated plumbing and electrical systems, double hung windows, a bleached maple hardwood floor, and condo-quality details and finishes throughout. The open living room of this airy oasis features sunny birds-eye views from southern and northern exposures and is anchored by floor to ceiling built-in bookshelves and cabinets. Pocket doors lead to the queen-sized bedroom, where the ceiling has been raised to a loft-like 10'6", and an entire wall has been retrofitted with a custom closet storage system. The windowed kitchen gleams with lacquered cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a combined W/D unit. Floor to ceiling charcoal tile surrounds the modern bath, with a glass-walled walk-in shower, and floating sink. Top floor apartment offers high ceilings, exceptional calm, privacy, light, and quiet. Less than 5 minute walk to 1,A,C,E and L trains. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 West 16th Street have any available units?
214 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 West 16th Street have?
Some of 214 West 16th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 214 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 214 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 214 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 214 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College