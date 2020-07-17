214 West 16th Street

Amenities
This immaculate, bright and quiet Chelsea one bedroom home has been gut-renovated down to the studs, with new updated plumbing and electrical systems, double hung windows, a bleached maple hardwood floor, and condo-quality details and finishes throughout. The open living room of this airy oasis features sunny birds-eye views from southern and northern exposures and is anchored by floor to ceiling built-in bookshelves and cabinets. Pocket doors lead to the queen-sized bedroom, where the ceiling has been raised to a loft-like 10'6", and an entire wall has been retrofitted with a custom closet storage system. The windowed kitchen gleams with lacquered cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a combined W/D unit. Floor to ceiling charcoal tile surrounds the modern bath, with a glass-walled walk-in shower, and floating sink. Top floor apartment offers high ceilings, exceptional calm, privacy, light, and quiet. Less than 5 minute walk to 1,A,C,E and L trains. Pets welcome.